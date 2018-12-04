202.5
Patrol: Troopers acted correctly in chase, playground crash

By The Associated Press December 4, 2018 3:55 pm 12/04/2018 03:55pm
FILE - In this June 11, 2018, file photo, Minnesota State Patrol investigates the scene where a motorist being pursued by the State Patrol veered into a Minneapolis school playground and struck three children. The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers who chased the speeding driver were working within the agency's guidelines. The State Patrol released squad car video of the chase Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers worked within agency guidelines on pursuits when they chased a speeding driver who subsequently struck three children in a north Minneapolis playground.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the Patrol on Tuesday released squad car video of the June 11 chase.

The six-minute pursuit ends when the driver barrels into playground equipment at Jenny Lind Elementary School, striking three siblings, ages 2, 3 and 4. The children were seriously injured but survived.

State Patrol Chief Col. Matt Langer says that while seeing troopers drive fast is uncomfortable viewing, there are times when it is required to mitigate greater potential risks.

The video doesn’t include the moment the children were hit.

The driver, Kabaar Powell , is serving a 33-month prison sentence for the crash.

