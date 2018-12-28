202.5
Original Woodstock site to host 50th anniversary concert

By The Associated Press December 28, 2018 10:51 am 12/28/2018 10:51am
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 1969 file aerial photo, music fans pack around the stage at the original Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, lower right, in Bethel, N.Y. The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site, announced Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, that it will host the 50th anniversary of the historic event at the original Woodstock concert site on Aug. 16-18, 2019. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — A three-day music festival will be held in August 2019 at the original Woodstock concert site to mark the 50th anniversary of the historic event.

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site, announced Thursday that it will host the golden anniversary event Aug. 16-18.

The center says performers will include “prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades.” The venue says talks by “leading futurists and retro-tech experts” will also be featured.

Beth Woods says the names of performers and speakers will be announced soon.

The Woodstock Music and Arts Fair held Aug. 15-17, 1969 drew more than 400,000 people to Max Yasgur’s farm in the Sullivan County town of Bethel, 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
