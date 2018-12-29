202.5
Home » National News » Oklahoma prison worker charged…

Oklahoma prison worker charged after death-row shakedown

By The Associated Press December 29, 2018 6:04 pm 12/29/2018 06:04pm
Share

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — A worker at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary is facing felony drug charges after authorities say more than 40 grams of methamphetamine were discovered in his prosthetic leg during a search of the prison’s death row.

The McAlester News-Capitol reports 35-year-old Adam Michael Siemer of McAlester was charged Thursday with felony drug trafficking and bringing contraband into a prison.

Prison authorities told police two bags of meth were found in Simer’s prosthetic leg during a shakedown of the prison’s H-Unit, which houses Oklahoma’s death row. Siemer was a food service supervisor at the prison.

According to a police report, Siemer told police “he had been set up.” Court records don’t indicate the name of Siemer’s attorney.

An Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokeswoman says an internal investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: McAlester News-Capital, http://www.mcalesternews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500