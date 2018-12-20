NY mayor supports legalizing marijuana, if it’s done right

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH’-zee-oh) says he’s in favor of legalizing marijuana, but only if it’s done right. The mayor spoke Thursday at a Dominican cultural center in…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH’-zee-oh) says he’s in favor of legalizing marijuana, but only if it’s done right.

The mayor spoke Thursday at a Dominican cultural center in upper Manhattan.

De Blasio follows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in jumping aboard a marijuana legalization train that is gaining momentum.

The Democratic mayor says legalization should include the expunging of petty crimes for pot. And he’d like marijuana sales to be closed to corporate interests and open to New Yorkers — especially African-Americans and Hispanics, who he says have been unfairly prosecuted for its use.

New York’s Democratic governor announced his support for legalization last week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.