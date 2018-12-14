202.5
North Carolina woman’s body buried in sex offender’s yard

By The Associated Press December 14, 2018 11:32 am 12/14/2018 11:32am
WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a missing 71-year-old North Carolina woman buried behind the home of a convicted rapist.

Citing a Johnston County Sheriff’s Office statement, news outlets report 50-year-old Kenneth Wayne Lamm was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of 71-year-old Kathy Thomas, who had last been seen alive on Nov. 23. Deputies asked to check on her Nov. 30 couldn’t find her and began an investigation. Thomas’ body was found behind Lamm’s home in Wilson.

According to the North Carolina sex offender registry, Lamm was imprisoned from 1994-2012 for rape and other sex offenses. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

