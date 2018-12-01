202.5
Home » National News » North Carolina teen sentenced…

North Carolina teen sentenced for strangling mother

By The Associated Press December 1, 2018 12:14 pm 12/01/2018 12:14pm
Share

CARY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teenager who strangled his mother after a disagreement over pizza has been sentenced to serve more than a decade in prison.

News outlets report that Arnav Uppalapati was sentenced Friday to spend between 12 years and 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his mother in 2015.

Prosecutors said Uppalapati angered his mother, Nalini Tellaprolu, after ordering a pizza. She slapped him and then he choked her to death.

He then put her body in the house’s garage and put a bag over her head. He later called 911 and told a dispatcher that he found his mother’s body when he got home from school.

Uppalapati is 19. He was 16 at the time of the murder.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500