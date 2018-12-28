202.5
Woman accused of vandalism at North Carolina synagogue

By The Associated Press December 28, 2018 4:52 pm 12/28/2018 04:52pm
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Police have accused a woman of vandalizing a North Carolina synagogue.

A news release from Cary police says 57-year-old Lisa Marie Burns was arrested Friday and charged with ethnic intimidation and property damage.

A news release said officers responding to a call from a resident Thursday found orange spray paint on one of the man’s cars and a broken headlight on another. A subsequent call from Congregation Sha’arie Shalom found its windows broken and profanity spray-painted on the side of the building.

Investigators determined Burns was a neighbor of the man whose cars were vandalized. They say that during questioning she expressed disdain for people of other religions and ethnic backgrounds.

Burns is jailed on a $2,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

