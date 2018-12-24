202.5
Home » National News » No citation for driver…

No citation for driver who lost control, crashed into church

By The Associated Press December 24, 2018 11:07 am 12/24/2018 11:07am
Share
A car that crashed into the entrance of the Crossroads United Methodist Church located at 1100 Hague Avenue is visible from inside of the church on the morning of Sunday, December 23, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. A woman drove into the church during morning services, injuring several people. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police are not citing a 92-year-old driver who lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a church during a Christmas service in Ohio.

Columbus police say officers determined it was a private-property accident. The driver was treated for leg injuries, and three older church patrons were treated at hospitals for minor injuries from glass and debris. A 60-year-old passenger was also treated.

Officers responded at around 10:40 a.m. Sunday to Crossroads United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Jay Anderson says members were singing a hymn when the car crashed through the wall. He says that the wall “just exploded” and that pieces of glass went flying.

He says the church was unusually crowded with some 100 people because there was a special Christmas performance. The driver’s name wasn’t released.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500