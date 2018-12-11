202.5
Home » National News » NASA's Mars lander takes…

NASA’s Mars lander takes selfie from above with robotic arm

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 6:26 pm 12/11/2018 06:26pm
Share
This composite image made available by NASA on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 shows the InSight lander on the surface of Mars. The InSight lander used the camera on its long robotic arm to snap a series of pictures assembled into a selfie. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new Mars lander has taken a selfie from above, using a camera on its long robotic arm.

The InSight lander snapped a series of pictures that NASA turned into a stunning mosaic, released Tuesday.

InSight landed on Mars on Nov. 26. In the two weeks since, scientists are thrilled to find the area in front of the spacecraft pretty much free of rocks, hills and holes. That should make it a safe place for InSight’s two geology experiments, which will be moved to the ground in the coming weeks.

Lead scientist Bruce Banerdt of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the red sandy expanse might seem “pretty plain” — if it weren’t on Mars. He notes, “We’re glad to see that.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Science News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500