By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi says she’ll serve no more than four years as speaker, all but ensuring she’ll be elected to post in January.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi says she’ll serve no more than four years as speaker, all but ensuring she’ll be elected to post in January.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.