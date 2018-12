By The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — CORRECTS: Michigan governor signs laws to delay, scale back citizen-initiated minimum wage and paid sick leave measures. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said measures were voter-approved)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — CORRECTS: Michigan governor signs laws to delay, scale back citizen-initiated minimum wage and paid sick leave measures. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said measures were voter-approved)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.