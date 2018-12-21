202.5
Man who won lottery twice arrested on drug charges

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 7:51 pm 12/21/2018 07:51pm
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A man who won New Jersey’s lottery twice has been arrested on drug charges.

Police in Jersey City stopped James Callahan for a traffic violation last weekend. They allegedly seized nearly 350 prescription drug pills and at least two weapons including an assault firearm.

A subsequent search of Callahan’s apartment yielded cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs, police told the Jersey Journal. Three weapons and hollow-point bullets were allegedly found in a storage locker.

The 53-year-old Callahan won nearly $700,000 on winning tickets in New Jersey’s Cash 5 game — once in November 2015 and again in November 2016.

News reports described Callahan as an ironworker who said he had worked on the World Trade Center transportation hub.

An attorney representing Callahan said Friday the case contains “many false assumptions.”

___

Information from: The Jersey Journal , http://www.nj.com/jjournal

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

National News
