202.5
Home » National News » Man washing windows at…

Man washing windows at Trump hotel in Vegas falls to death

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 7:14 pm 12/12/2018 07:14pm
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man washing windows at the Trump International hotel near the Las Vegas Strip has fallen to his death.

Authorities declined to release any other details about the how the man died early Wednesday afternoon.

Teri Williams of Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed that the state agency is investigating the death.

A statement released on behalf of the Trump Organization says the business is deeply saddened by the death and working with the third-party owner to investigate the details.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500