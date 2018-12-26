202.5
Home » National News » Man uses food stamps…

Man uses food stamps to offer community free holiday lunch

By The Associated Press December 26, 2018 5:53 am 12/26/2018 05:53am
Share

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man says he used the $70 he gets each month in food stamps to cook a Christmas meal for his community.

Merrit Eggleston tells WSOC-TV that he starts each morning by asking God who he can help that day. On Tuesday, he set up a tent outside his Rock Hill home and offered a free lunch to anyone in need. Eggleston also put together to-go plates for people staying at a local shelter.

He says he wanted to help homeless people around the area, and his wife encouraged him to act. He says two local religious leaders stopped by his tent and gave him $20 to thank him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500