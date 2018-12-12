202.5
Home » National News » Man shoots himself in…

Man shoots himself in head with nail gun, walks to find help

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 3:22 pm 12/12/2018 03:22pm
Share

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man shot himself in the head with a nail gun as he fell off a ladder, but was able to walk to the site of a traffic accident to ask law enforcement for help.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers says the man is in critical condition after the accident Wednesday morning in Derby, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Myers said the man told sheriff’s deputies and a Derby police officer that he was renovating a house when he slipped off a ladder with the nail gun in his hands. When he landed, the nail gun hit him in the back of the head and the man “inadvertently pulled the trigger with his finger.”

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500