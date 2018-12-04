Man says not guilty in naked display at North Dakota church

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A man who police say was high on drugs when he stripped naked and climbed into the holy water font during Mass at a North Dakota church has pleaded not guilty…

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A man who police say was high on drugs when he stripped naked and climbed into the holy water font during Mass at a North Dakota church has pleaded not guilty to an indecent exposure charge.

Authorities say 21-year-old Zachary Burdick was asked to leave the Spirit of Life Catholic Church in Mandan on Oct. 9 because he was trying to bless congregants. He later returned, took off his clothes, climbed into the fountain then walked down the aisle performing a lewd act in front of the congregation that included preschool children.

KFYR-TV reports that Burdick pleaded not guilty Monday to felony indecent exposure and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A trial date has not been set.

The felony charge against him carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

