202.5
Home » National News » Man arrested for allegedly…

Man arrested for allegedly threatening journalists, official

By The Associated Press December 7, 2018 10:05 am 12/07/2018 10:05am
Share

DETROIT (AP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly sending threatening, anti-Semitic and sexually violent messages to Detroit journalists and an elected official.

An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court alleges that 69-year-old Lawrence Steven Brayboy targeted workers at The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press. He appeared in court Thursday following his arrest. He’s charged with stalking and making threatening communications.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from a court-appointed lawyer.

The Detroit News reports that according to a court filing, the FBI investigated Brayboy for a year-long period in which one writer received at least 65 voicemails that “contained sexually violent threats and/or sexually vulgar language.”

Other journalists received repeated emails and voicemails. He also repeatedly emailed an Ann Arbor official.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500