List of top holiday songs and movies listed in AP-NORC poll

A list of the top holiday songs and films or television that were listed as favorites in an open-ended question poll of 1,067 U.S. adults conducted by AP-NORC earlier this month. Works that were mentioned by at least two percent of respondents are included:

SONGS

“Silent Night” — 12 percent

“Jingle Bells” — 8 percent

“White Christmas” — 5 percent

“Baby, its Cold Outside — 5 percent

“O Holy Night” — 4 percent

“Little Drummer Boy” — 3 percent

“All I Want for Christmas is You” — 3 percent

“Jingle Bell Rock” — 2 percent

“Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” — 2 percent

“Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire-The Christmas Song” — 2 percent

“Let It Snow” — 2 percent

“Joy to the World” — 2 percent

“Silver Bells” — 2 percent

FILMS/TV SPECIALS

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — 9 percent

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” — 7 percent

“A Christmas Story” — 7 percent

“Elf” — 6 percent

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” — 6 percent

“Home Alone”— 6 percent

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” — 4 percent

“White Christmas” — 4 percent

“Miracle on 34th Street” — 3 percent

“Christmas Carol” — 3 percent

“Die Hard” — 2 percent

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” — 2 percent

“The Santa Clause” — 2 percent

The AP-NORC poll of 1,067 adults was conducted Dec. 13-16 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

Respondents were first selected randomly using address-based sampling methods, and later interviewed online or by phone.

Online:

AP-NORC Center: http://www.apnorc.org/

