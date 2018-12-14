Kentucky grand jury indicts serial killer on murder charge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A 78-year-old Texas inmate who authorities say confessed to killing dozens of people over four decades has been indicted on a murder charge in the 1981 death of a Kentucky…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A 78-year-old Texas inmate who authorities say confessed to killing dozens of people over four decades has been indicted on a murder charge in the 1981 death of a Kentucky woman.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment Wednesday against Samuel Little in the death of Linda Sue Boards.

Little pleaded guilty to murder Thursday in the 1994 strangulation of a Texas woman, and he was convicted in 2014 of killing three Los Angeles-area women in separate attacks in the late 1980s. He was serving life sentences when authorities say he confessed this year to killing dozens more people in 20 states since 1970.

Police said the Kentucky slaying matched methods used in the California killings.

