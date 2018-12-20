202.5
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 4:39 pm 12/20/2018 04:39pm
It was another miserable day on Wall Street as a series of big December plunges continued, putting stocks on track for their worst month in a decade.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index slumped 39.54 points, or 1.6 percent, to 2,467.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 464.06 points, or 2 percent, to 22,859.60.

The Nasdaq composite declined 108.42 points, or 1.6 percent, to 6,528.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies sagged 23.23 points, or 1.7 percent, to 1,326.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 132.53 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Dow is down 1,240.91 points, or 5.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 382.26 points, or 5.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 84.81 points, or 6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 206.19 points, or 7.7 percent.

The Dow is down 1,859.62 points, or 7.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 374.98 points, or 5.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 209.51 points, or 13.6 percent.

