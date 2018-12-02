202.5
Home » National News » Houston woman charged in…

Houston woman charged in death of son who was decapitated

By The Associated Press December 2, 2018 7:05 pm 12/02/2018 07:05pm
Share
This undated photo provided by the Houston Police shows Lihui Liu, charged with capital murder in the death of her 5-year-old son who prosecutors say was drowned and decapitated. Harris County court records show Liu was being held without bond Sunday, Dec. 2. (Houston Police via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston woman has been charged with capital murder in the death of her 5-year-old son who prosecutors say was drowned and decapitated.

Harris County court records show 43-year-old Lihui Liu was being held without bond Sunday. Online records did not list an attorney for Liu, who appeared before a judge Saturday and faced another court appearance on Monday.

Houston police on Friday night responded to a report of a stabbing at a home. Authorities say the boy’s father returned from work and found the child’s body wrapped in a plastic bag and inside a trash can in the family’s garage.

Authorities haven’t released a possible motive in the killing of the boy. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500