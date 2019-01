By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House approves $5.7 billion for Trump’s border wall, sending bill back to Senate and raising risk of partial shutdown.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House approves $5.7 billion for Trump’s border wall, sending bill back to Senate and raising risk of partial shutdown.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.