Heavy rainfall spills over bayous in Southeast Texas

By The Associated Press December 8, 2018 12:08 pm 12/08/2018 12:08pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Rainfall has caused street flooding and spilled over bayous in Southeast Texas.

The Harris County Flood Control District reported Saturday morning that flooding might have impacted homes along Halls Bayou, and several bayous are near the top of their banks. They report some creeks and bayous have overtopped their banks.

The National Weather Service forecasts that rain will be ending Saturday morning across Southeast Texas. The agency reports some areas in Harris County saw upward of 6 inches of rainfall from Friday morning to Saturday morning. It says other areas saw 3 to 5 inches of rainfall.

TV station KTRK reports that a homeless man was rescued from high water early Saturday morning in downtown Houston. The man was found after authorities responded to a submerged vehicle, which was unoccupied.

National News
