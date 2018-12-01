Handcuffed fugitive escapes back seat of New York police car

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police are on a daylong manhunt for a suspect who escaped from a cruiser while handcuffed. Police say 24-year-old Tyrone Johnson escaped from custody Saturday while being transported to…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police are on a daylong manhunt for a suspect who escaped from a cruiser while handcuffed.

Police say 24-year-old Tyrone Johnson escaped from custody Saturday while being transported to a precinct in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood.

Johnson was taken into custody at 4:30 a.m. Saturday when police stopped him in his car, apparently for not signaling. They then discovered an outstanding bench warrant for his arrest on a prior charge.

Police say he was in the back seat of the police car, hands cuffed behind his back, when he somehow bolted. He fled on foot, wearing a camouflage jacket, and was still on the loose Saturday afternoon. Johnson was last seen, handcuffed, running down Thomas Boyland Street a half mile from the 73rd Precinct.

