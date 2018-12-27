202.5
Gold, silver higher

By The Associated Press December 27, 2018 3:36 pm 12/27/2018 03:36pm
The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,276.70 an ounce — up $7.50.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.19 an ounce — up 18.7 cents.

