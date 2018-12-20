Former prosecutor gets night in jail after crash, cover-up

202.5
By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 3:48 pm 12/20/2018 03:48pm
In this Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 photo, former assistant prosecutor in Kent County, Joshua Kuiper, receives his sentence next to his attorney Craig Haehnel at the 17th Circuit Court in Grand Rapids, Mich. Kuiper is charged with reckless driving causing injury and sentenced to two days in jail. (Alyssa Keown/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former assistant prosecutor in western Michigan has been sentenced to a night in jail for a 2016 crash that led to the firing of a police lieutenant and the suspension of two other officers accused of covering up the man’s intoxication.

Josh Kuiper was also ordered Wednesday to serve more than a year of probation after a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor reckless driving. He apologized, saying it’s “no fun when you’re on the other end.”

Kuiper resigned after the crash, which injured a man in a parked car.

Telephone recordings released last year revealed that a Grand Rapids police officer told then-Lt. Matthew Janiskee that Kuiper appeared intoxicated. Kuiper wasn’t asked to take a Breathalyzer test and wasn’t charged with drunken driving. Police gave him a ride home.

