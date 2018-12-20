EBENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CORRECTS: Former pediatrician Johnnie Barto admits in court to sexually assaulting 31 children, mostly patients. (Corrects APNewsAlert that misspelled the dateline as Edensburg, Pa.)

EBENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CORRECTS: Former pediatrician Johnnie Barto admits in court to sexually assaulting 31 children, mostly patients. (Corrects APNewsAlert that misspelled the dateline as Edensburg, Pa.)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.