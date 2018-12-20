202.5
By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 2:49 pm 12/20/2018 02:49pm
EBENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CORRECTS: Former pediatrician Johnnie Barto admits in court to sexually assaulting 31 children, mostly patients. (Corrects APNewsAlert that misspelled the dateline as Edensburg, Pa.)

National News
