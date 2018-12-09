202.5
Home » National News » Following Perry's lead, Kid…

Following Perry’s lead, Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways

By The Associated Press December 9, 2018 1:32 pm 12/09/2018 01:32pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Kid Rock says he followed the lead of actor Tyler Perry by paying off the layaway items of hundreds of Walmart customers in Tennessee.

Store manager Tom Meyer tells The Tennessean Kid Rock spent $81,000 to pay the balances of 350 customer accounts at a Walmart in Nashville.

Meyer calls it a “pretty Nashville proud moment.”

On Twitter, Kid Rock said “great idea!” in a nod to Perry, who had posted a video Thursday saying he had paid off layaway balances at two Georgia Walmarts.

Meyer said Kid Rock called the store Friday. Kid Rock’s manager later came into the store to make the payment.

Kid Rock is a partner in a bar in Nashville.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500