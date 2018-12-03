202.5
Home » National News » Florida casino's giant guitar…

Florida casino’s giant guitar is not a hit with everyone

By The Associated Press December 3, 2018 8:46 am 12/03/2018 08:46am
Share

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A guitar-shaped hotel tower rising in the south Florida sky isn’t a hit with everyone.

The tower is part of an overhaul of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that some people are criticizing the 450-foot (137-meter) high building that is still under construction.

Some residents are calling the massive tower ugly and worry that it will distract drivers.

Hollywood Commissioner Peter Hernandez called the new tower “cool” and “iconic.” He said it is visible from miles away.

It will be even more noticeable once it opens: The hotel owners plan to shoot 12 beams of lights into the sky, making the guitar neck look even taller.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500