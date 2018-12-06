202.5
Home » National News » Feds won't pursue third…

Feds won’t pursue third trial against Border Patrol agent

By The Associated Press December 6, 2018 5:10 pm 12/06/2018 05:10pm
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Thursday said they would not pursue another trial against a Border Patrol agent who fatally shot a Mexican teenager across a border fence but who was twice acquitted.

A filing in court shows prosecutors say they will no longer pursue the case against Lonnie Swartz, the agent who killed 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez in October 2012.

In April, Swartz was acquitted of second-degree murder, but a jury deadlocked on manslaughter charges. Prosecutors who argued Swartz lost his cool when he became frustrated at rock-throwers from the Mexican side of the border re-tried Swartz on voluntary and involuntary manslaughter charges.

The second trial, which began in October, ended with a not guilty verdict on the involuntary charge, but the jury again deadlocked on voluntary manslaughter.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500