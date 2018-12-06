202.5
Visa denied for father of slain North Carolina teen

By The Associated Press December 6, 2018 3:03 pm 12/06/2018 03:03pm
FILE - This Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, photo provided by FBI shows Hania Noelia Aguilar, the day before she went missing in Lumberton, N.C. Investigators believe a body found in North Carolina is Aguilar. Authorities said at a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 28, that preliminary tests show the body found a day earlier is that of Aguilar.(FBI via AP)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — The father of a North Carolina teen who was kidnapped and killed has been denied a visa to attend his daughter’s funeral.

News outlets report quote Naimeh Salem, an attorney for the father of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, as saying the father was denied because he “doesn’t have enough ties to the country.” Services are set for Saturday in Lumberton.

A Change.org petition urging approval of a visa for the Guatemalan citizen got more than 50,000 signatures.

Police say a man forced the teenager into an SUV and drove off on Nov. 5. Her body was found last week.

A $30,000 reward remains in place for information related to the kidnapping.

Her family has received a new mobile home about a mile away to help them make a new start.

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com

National News
