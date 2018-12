By The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Family lawyer: Officer responding to Alabama mall gunfire shot black man three times in the back side of his body.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Family lawyer: Officer responding to Alabama mall gunfire shot black man three times in the back side of his body.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.