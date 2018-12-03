Ex-Texas lawman in court for double slaying in upstate NY

SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — A former Texas police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the fatal shooting of an upstate New York couple in October. Thirty-four-year-old Bron Bohlar entered the plea to…

SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — A former Texas police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the fatal shooting of an upstate New York couple in October.

Thirty-four-year-old Bron Bohlar entered the plea to a conspiracy charge Monday morning in Wayne County, New York.

Authorities say the former Sunray, Texas, police officer helped Timothy Dean and his wife, Charlene Childers, plan the slayings of Amber Washburn and Joshua Niles, who was Childers’ ex-boyfriend.

Police say Dean shot the couple outside their home in Sodus on Oct. 22. Dean and Childers were arraigned last week in Wayne County on murder charges.

Dean is a former Sunray police chief.

Bohlar’s attorney, James Riotto, says his client had nothing to do with the slayings.

Relatives say Niles had recently won custody of the two children he had with Childers.

