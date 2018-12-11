202.5
Home » National News » Ex-Honduran congressman pleads guilty…

Ex-Honduran congressman pleads guilty in drug case

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 1:01 pm 12/11/2018 01:01pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Honduran congressman is set to be sentenced in April after he pleaded guilty to U.S. drug charges.

Fredy Renan Najera Montoya pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to import cocaine and possess machine guns and destructive devices.

Najera served in the National Congress of Honduras from 2006 until he arrived in the United States last March to face charges. The charges carry a mandatory minimum of 40 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman says Najera used his power and influence as a Honduran congressman to move massive amounts of cocaine from Colombia through Honduras and to U.S. streets.

Berman says Najera also used military-grade weapons including machine guns to protect the drug-smuggling enterprise.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500