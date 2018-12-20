202.5
Home » National News » Ex accused of trying…

Ex accused of trying to extort of ‘Jersey Shore’ cast member

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 8:22 am 12/20/2018 08:22am
Share
This undated photo provided by the Toms River, N.J., Police Department shows Thomas Lippolis, former boyfriend of “Jersey Shore” cast member Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who is accused of seeking $25,000 from her for not divulging secrets to the media. Police on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, charged Lippolis with third-degree extortion. (Toms River Police Department via AP)

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A former boyfriend of a “Jersey Shore” cast member is accused of seeking $25,000 for not divulging secrets to the media.

Toms River police on Wednesday charged Thomas Lippolis with third-degree extortion.

Police say Lippolis had dated cast member Jenni “JWoww” Farley for close to a year 10 years ago. Police say Farley’s publicist had received a call from Lippolis demanding money in exchange for his silence.

It could not be determined if Lippolis has a lawyer.

Farley is seeking a divorce from her husband, Roger Matthews, whom she married in October 2015.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500