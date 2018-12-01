202.5
Home » National News » Embattled Florida elections supervisor…

Embattled Florida elections supervisor will fight governor

By The Associated Press December 1, 2018 4:44 pm 12/01/2018 04:44pm
Share
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes listens to questions from the media, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the Broward Supervisor of Elections office in Lauderhill, Fla. Broward County reported their recount results with 52 minutes to spare Sunday. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An attorney for an embattled Florida elections supervisor says her client is going to fight Gov. Rick Scott’s decision to suspend the Broward County official.

During a Saturday press conference, attorney Burnadette Norris-Weeks also said Brenda Snipes was rescinding her proposed resignation. Snipes had planned to resign in early January, but the Republican governor suspended her late Friday.

Norris-Weeks contended that Snipes has the legal right to rescind her resignation.

She called Scott’s decision to suspend Snipes as “malicious” and that it should be troubling to Broward County voters. She pointed out that Broward is heavily Democratic.

In his executive order, Scott said that Snipes needed to be suspended for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.

Scott has appointed a long-time ally and his former general counsel to replace Snipes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500