Eddie Murphy and fiancee have baby boy, his 10th child

By The Associated Press December 3, 2018 7:37 pm 12/03/2018 07:37pm
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Paige Butcher, left, and Eddie Murphy attend "SUBCONSCIOUS" by Bria Murphy Gallery Opening at Lace Gallery in Los Angeles. Murphy and his fiancee Butcher have a new baby boy. The couple released a statement through Murphy’s publicist Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, saying Max Charles Murphy was born Friday, Nov. 30 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Murphy and his fiancee Paige Butcher have a new baby boy.

The couple released a statement through Murphy’s publicist Monday saying Max Charles Murphy was born Friday and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

The boy’s middle name is a tribute to Murphy’s older brother and fellow comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia last year.

It’s the 10th child for the 57-year-old Eddie Murphy, the second child for the 39-year-old Butcher. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy.

The “Nutty Professor” and “Beverly Hills Cop” actor has been dating the Australian model and actress since 2012, and they recently became engaged.

The statement says Butcher and the baby are doing well.

Murphy’s oldest child, Eric, is 29.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

