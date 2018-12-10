202.5
Driver charged in S Carolina crash that killed 4 siblings

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 8:01 am 12/10/2018 08:01am
TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — Police have initially charged a man with driving under the influence after his van ran off a road and killed all four children inside.

Authorities say the van left the road near Taylors early Friday and crashed into several trees.

Greenville County Coroner B. Parks Evans Jr. says siblings 4-year-old Arnez Yaron Jamison Jr., 6-year-old Robbiana Evans and 8-year-old Jamire Halley died at the scene, while 2-year-old Ar’mani Jamison died at a hospital Sunday.

WSPA-TV reports state Highway Patrol identified the driver as 27-year-old Arnez Yaron Jamison, who survived the crash and was hospitalized.

A fundraiser for the family raised more than $34,000 as of Monday morning.

An investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if Jamison has a lawyer.

