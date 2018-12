By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones Industrials slump 500 points, their second straight drop of 2 percent and the fourth big drop this month.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones Industrials slump 500 points, their second straight drop of 2 percent and the fourth big drop this month.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.