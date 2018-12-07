202.5
Destiny Child’s Michelle Williams reveals engagement is off

By The Associated Press December 7, 2018 12:45 pm 12/07/2018 12:45pm
FILE - This Feb. 17, 2012 file photo shows singer-actress Michelle Williams at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. The Destiny’s Child singer announced on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, that her engagement to 40-year-old pastor Chad Johnson is over. The 38-year-old wrote on Instagram that “things didn’t work out.” Williams says she doesn’t want to “destroy another relationship.” The announcement came the same day that Williams released her new single, “Fearless.” (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams has called it quits with her fiance.

The star announced Friday that her engagement to 40-year-old pastor Chad Johnson is over. The 38-year-old wrote on Instagram that “things didn’t work out.” Williams says she doesn’t want to “destroy another relationship.”

The announcement came the same day Williams released her new single, “Fearless.”

The couple announced their engagement in April. They appear in the reality show, “Chad Loves Michelle,” on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

An email seeking comment was sent to her agent.

