202.5
Home » National News » Deep-sea crab fishing quota…

Deep-sea crab fishing quota to stay same in 2019

By The Associated Press December 31, 2018 9:10 am 12/31/2018 09:10am
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Federal fishing managers are holding the line on the quota for a commercial important species of crab that is fished off of the East Coast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the quota for Atlantic deep-sea red crab will be about 3.9 million pounds, which is the same it has been since 2011.

The crabs are fished using traps, and the fishery mostly takes place off southern New England and the Mid-Atlantic Bight, which stretches to North Carolina. The crabs are used for fresh picked meat and frozen legs.

The quota takes effect on March 1, 2019.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets atlantic crab crab quota deep sea crab fishing Life & Style Living News Local News National News National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration red crab
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500