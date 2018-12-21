202.5
Home » National News » Court won't intervene in…

Court won’t intervene in strip club closure before Christmas

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 1:34 pm 12/21/2018 01:34pm
Share
Former workers gather outside the Foxy Lady strip club, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Providence, R.I. The city ordered the club to close on Wednesday. A city board voted to revoke its licenses after police charged three dancers with prostitution the previous week. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Supreme Court has declined to intervene before Christmas in the closure of New England’s oldest and most well-known strip club.

Justice Francis X. Flaherty denied the request Friday to put a temporary halt on a decision that closed the Foxy Lady in Providence. He set a hearing for Jan. 3 and said the full court may reconsider at that time.

A city board this week revoked all of the club’s licenses after three dancers were arrested last week and charged with prostitution. The move effectively shut the club down and put more than 200 people out of work.

The Foxy Lady opened in 1979.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500