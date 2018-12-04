202.5
Home » National News » Court files: Dad told…

Court files: Dad told doctors voices urged him to kill girl

By The Associated Press December 4, 2018 8:50 am 12/04/2018 08:50am
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of dropping his 5-year-old daughter off a Tampa Bay bridge told doctors that voices urged him to kill the child.

Twenty-nine-year-old John Jonchuck is being treated at a state mental hospital as he awaits a March trial on first-degree murder charges in the death of Phoebe Jonchuck. Prosecutors say Jonchuck dropped the little girl into the water in January 2015.

The Tampa Bay Times reports new court files reveal Jonchuck told doctors the voices told him “everybody was going to go to hell” if he and Phoebe didn’t die.

Jonchuck told psychiatrist Emily Lazarou these details during evaluations to determine his mental state. Another doctor, hired to assess Lazarou’s methods, quoted them in a deposition that became public when it was filed in court.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500