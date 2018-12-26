202.5
Home » National News » Coast Guard searching for…

Coast Guard searching for overboard cruise ship crew member

By The Associated Press December 26, 2018 12:40 pm 12/26/2018 12:40pm
Share

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a crewmember who went overboard from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Harmony of the Seas some 267 miles (429 kilometers) off Puerto Rico.

The agency said in a news release sent from Miami on Wednesday that 20-year-old Arron Hough of the United Kingdom went overboard on Christmas Day.

A HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Clearwater and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute are searching for Hough. The cruise ship was off Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The ship sails from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500