Coast Guard responds to plane’s distress call off Florida

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 1:10 pm 12/20/2018 01:10pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are responding to a report of a downed small aircraft off St. John’s River Inlet on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

The agency said in a news release that the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center notified the Coast Guard of a distress call received at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

The plane is a Piper PA-46 that had taken off from Orlando and was headed to New Jersey. The Coast Guard says two people were on board.

No additional details have been released.

National News
