Coast Guard ends search for missing cruise ship passenger

By The Associated Press December 16, 2018 10:58 am 12/16/2018 10:58am
MIAMI (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 26-year-old cruise ship passenger who went overboard off the Florida coast.

The Coast Guard says its helicopters, planes, and cutters covered nearly 2,100 square miles (nearly 5,440 square kilometers) during the 32 hours that crews searched for Thomas McElhany.

The Carnival Victory reported McElhany missing on Friday about 35 miles off Islamorada in the Florida Keys, launching the search.

Coast Guard Cmdr. David Aldous said in a statement that it is always a difficult decision to suspend a search.

The Coast Guard does not know McElhany’s hometown.

Topics:
National News
