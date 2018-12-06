202.5
Home » National News » Chicago officer shoots motorist…

Chicago officer shoots motorist who sped SUV into police car

By The Associated Press December 6, 2018 4:26 pm 12/06/2018 04:26pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police said an officer shot a motorist in the wrist after the driver sped and SUV toward the officer, striking a police car and a fence.

Police spokesman Sgt. Al Stinites said the shooting at a gas station on the West Side occurred late Wednesday after officers spotted an SUV wanted in connection to an earlier call of shots fired. He says officers were approaching the SUV on foot when the situation escalated.

The motorist was reported in stable condition at a hospital.

No officers were injured.

The officer who shot the motorist will be placed on desk duties for 30 days, as is routine in police shootings. The incident was being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500