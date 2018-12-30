California’s legal cannabis marketplace: By the numbers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After one year of broad legal sales, California’s marijuana marketplace remains in transition, as companies adapt to new rules and illegal operators continue to flourish. A snapshot of the emerging legal…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After one year of broad legal sales, California’s marijuana marketplace remains in transition, as companies adapt to new rules and illegal operators continue to flourish. A snapshot of the emerging legal economy:

— Estimated 2018 sales at licensed dispensaries and delivery services: $2.5 billion.

— Breakdown of sales at dispensaries, by category: buds, 39 percent; concentrates, 33 percent; edibles, 16 percent; pre-rolled, 8 percent; topicals, 2 percent; accessories, 2 percent.

— Number of cultivation licenses: 4,795

— Number of retail storefronts: 531

— Distributors: 996

— Testing labs: 52

___

Sources: BDS Analytics; California Bureau of Cannabis Control; California Department of Food and Agriculture

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.