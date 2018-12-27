202.5
California woman pleads in elderly man’s beating with brick

By The Associated Press December 27, 2018 7:14 pm 12/27/2018 07:14pm
FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, Aurelia Rodriguez, left, holds her father, Rodolfo Rodriguez, 92, as he thanks well-wishers for their help, as he talks to the media gathered outside his home in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office says Laquisha Jones pleaded no contest to elder abuse Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. She faces up to 15 years in prison at her sentencing on Feb. 28. Rodriguez was repeatedly beaten by Jones in the face with a brick on July 4 while taking a walk in the unincorporated Willowbrook area. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 30-year-old woman has pleaded no contest in the beating of a 92-year-old man that was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office says Laquisha Jones pleaded no contest to elder abuse Thursday. She faces up to 15 years in prison at her sentencing Feb. 28.

Rodolfo Rodriguez was repeatedly beaten in the face with a brick on July 4 while taking a walk in the unincorporated Willowbrook area.

A witness recorded video of Rodriguez as he sat dazed, his face bloodied. The witness, Misbel Borjas, also took a photo of a woman with a brick in her hand.

Borjas says Jones yelled at him: “Go back to your country.”

The case wasn’t prosecuted as a hate crime.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

