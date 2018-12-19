Arizona inmate sentenced for mailed threats to Obama, Lynch

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal prison inmate in southern Arizona has been sentenced to four years behind bars for sending threats to former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Federal prosecutors…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal prison inmate in southern Arizona has been sentenced to four years behind bars for sending threats to former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Roger Dale Godwin previously pleaded guilty to making threats against government officials and mailing threatening communications.

The sentence was announced Wednesday.

Godwin was accused of mailing several letters addressed to Trump and Lynch in June 2016 threatening to injure or kill them.

He was an inmate in the U.S. Penitentiary in Tucson at the time.

Prosecutors say Godwin must serve his four-year term consecutive to a 2014 sentence he’s separately serving for mailing threats to judges and law enforcement while an inmate in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

